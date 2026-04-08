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Tensions Rise as Protesters Storm Kuwaiti Consulate in Basra

Protesters stormed the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra following a rocket attack from Kuwait that killed three. The incident heightened tensions, with Kuwait condemning the breach as a serious diplomatic violation. Iraq faces criticism for failing to protect foreign missions while Kuwait denies involvement in regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 02:50 IST
Tensions Rise as Protesters Storm Kuwaiti Consulate in Basra
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Protesters have stormed the Kuwaiti consulate in the Iraqi city of Basra, police sources revealed on Tuesday. This came in the wake of a rocket attack from the direction of Kuwait, which resulted in three casualties.

The rocket strike, targeting a house in Khor al-Zubair near Basra, claimed the lives of at least three individuals and injured five more, according to security and health officials. Authorities warn the death toll could climb as some family members remain trapped under the rubble.

Kuwait condemned the breach, describing it as a significant violation of diplomatic norms. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry stressed Iraq's responsibility in safeguarding foreign diplomatic missions and maintained that Kuwait is not part of any regional conflict, denying the use of its territory for launching attacks on other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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