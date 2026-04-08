Dollar Dips as Global Currencies Soar After US-Iran Ceasefire
The dollar weakened to a monthly low while global currencies, including the euro, yen, and Aussie, strengthened following a temporary US-Iran ceasefire. Investor risk appetite increased as President Trump's aggressive stance softened. Presidential ceasefire announcement calmed global markets, benefiting diverse sectors, yet geopolitical tensions continue influencing financial outcomes.
The dollar has plunged to its weakest point in a month amid a surprising rally by the euro, yen, Australian dollar, and British pound during Asian trading on Wednesday. This market shift came after President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran, a move that bolstered investor confidence.
Prior to this development, Trump had issued a stark warning that 'a whole civilization will die tonight,' threatening widescale attacks on Iran's infrastructure if his demands went unmet. The subsequent ceasefire defused immediate tensions, restoring risk appetite and buoying currencies.
Market focus now shifts towards central bank strategies as oil prices have nosedived. Brent crude has slid 13.4% to $94.68 a barrel, sparking further financial recalibrations. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's future rate decisions remain uncertain, with fluctuating probabilities regarding potential rate cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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