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Ceasefires and Tensions: Hezbollah, Israel, and the Lebanon Conundrum

Hezbollah halted its attacks on northern Israel and Israeli forces in Lebanon following a U.S.-Iran brokered ceasefire, sources say. Despite this, Israel continued its strikes in southern Lebanon, with Prime Minister Netanyahu stating that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire. Hezbollah is expected to respond officially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:15 IST
Ceasefires and Tensions: Hezbollah, Israel, and the Lebanon Conundrum
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In the early hours of Wednesday, Hezbollah paused its attacks on northern Israel and Israeli troops in Lebanon, adhering to a ceasefire negotiated by the U.S. and Iran, according to three Lebanese insiders close to the group.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel persisted in its offensive on southern Lebanon, even issuing fresh evacuation orders for a southern city. This comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the two-week U.S.-Iran mediated ceasefire does not encompass Lebanon.

Hezbollah, supported by Iran, is anticipated to release a statement clarifying its stance on the ceasefire and responding to Netanyahu's claim regarding Lebanon's exclusion, according to the same Lebanese sources.

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