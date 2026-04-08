Navigating Tensions: South Korea's Blue House Acts Amid Hormuz Ceasefire

South Korea's presidential Blue House announced on Wednesday plans to secure safe passage for its national ships through the troubled Strait of Hormuz. This follows a two-week ceasefire arrangement between the U.S. and Iran, boosting hopes of reduced tensions in the region, according to local media reports.

Collaborating with shipping companies, South Korea intends to expedite communication with involved nations to manage the critical passage. In a statement, the maritime ministry confirmed its discussions with local shippers to ensure vessels can navigate through the strait safely and efficiently.

Despite a standing advisory against sailing near the strait due to ongoing risks, South Korean authorities are committed to supporting the 26 national vessels currently stranded in the area. A Seoul official noted that efforts are underway to move these freighters during the ceasefire period, as reported by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)