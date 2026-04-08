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Italy's Stance on Hormuz: No Ships Without UN Initiative

Italy will not deploy ships to the Hormuz Strait unless a U.N.-led initiative dictates it, as Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini announced. The decision follows a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, emphasizing Italy's stance on international military involvement under the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:19 IST
Italy's Stance on Hormuz: No Ships Without UN Initiative
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Italy has declared its position regarding the deployment of naval forces to the Hormuz Strait, emphasizing that such action will not occur unless it is part of a United Nations initiative. This announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday.

Salvini, who also serves as the infrastructure minister in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, reiterated that the deployment of Italian ships is not currently on the agenda. This follows a recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Italy's decision underscores its preference for international collaboration and adherence to United Nations directives when it comes to military involvement in strategic maritime areas.

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