Italy's Stance on Hormuz: No Ships Without UN Initiative

Italy has declared its position regarding the deployment of naval forces to the Hormuz Strait, emphasizing that such action will not occur unless it is part of a United Nations initiative. This announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday.

Salvini, who also serves as the infrastructure minister in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, reiterated that the deployment of Italian ships is not currently on the agenda. This follows a recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Italy's decision underscores its preference for international collaboration and adherence to United Nations directives when it comes to military involvement in strategic maritime areas.