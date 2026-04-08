Golden Era of Women's Leadership in India: A Transformative Shift

The Union Women and Child Development Minister, Annpurna Devi, announced on Wednesday that the proposed amendment to the women's reservation law represents the dawn of a 'golden era' of women-led development in India. Devi emphasized that women's participation in the nation's developmental journey is not just crucial but transformative.

The constitutional amendment, aimed at ensuring 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, underscores a commitment to increasing female representation in governance. Currently, women occupy 74 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha; post-amendment, this number is expected to rise to 269 out of 816 seats. Similarly, state assemblies will see female legislators increase from approximately 390 to 2,041.

Echoing these sentiments, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, stated that the Women's Reservation Act, passed by Parliament in 2023, signifies a historic advancement towards women-led governance and inclusivity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the Budget session to facilitate the amendment's implementation by 2029, marking a significant step in India's journey toward a more equitable governance model.

(With inputs from agencies.)