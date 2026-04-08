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Nobel Committee Condemns Russia's Extremist Label on Memorial

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has rebuked Russia's decision to classify the Memorial human rights group as 'extremist,' a move that will criminalize its activities. Memorial, co-recipient of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize with Ales Bialiatski and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, faces escalating legal challenges amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:18 IST
Nobel Committee Condemns Russia's Extremist Label on Memorial
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The Norwegian Nobel Committee has voiced strong opposition to Russia's decision to classify the human rights group, Memorial, as an 'extremist' organization. This step marks a significant escalation in the effort to suppress the group's activities, which have been lauded internationally.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Nobel Committee noted that Russia's Ministry of Justice has filed a claim with the Supreme Court to enforce this designation. Such a ruling would effectively criminalize all actions by Memorial, undermining efforts to document historical injustices and advocate for civil liberties.

Memorial was honored with the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, alongside Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, in recognition of their collective pushback against tyranny. This recognition comes amidst heightened scrutiny over Russia's policies following its incursion into Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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