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Massive Fraud Uncovered: Accountant Manipulates Treasury for Crores

An accountant with Jharkhand Police, Kaushal Kumar Pandey, was arrested for allegedly withdrawing Rs 4.29 crore fraudulently from Bokaro's treasury. Using the e-Kuber Bill Management System, he manipulated details of a retired individual to siphon funds into his wife's account. Investigations are ongoing as irregularities surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:25 IST
Massive Fraud Uncovered: Accountant Manipulates Treasury for Crores
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A significant financial scam has come to light in Bokaro district, where an accountant linked to the Jharkhand Police was arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 4.29 crore from the treasury's salary disbursement account. The accused, Kaushal Kumar Pandey, was apprehended following a complaint by treasury officer Gulab Chand Oraon, as instructed by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha.

Bokaro Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh revealed that the investigation initially started due to a withdrawal of Rs 3.15 crore, prompting authorities to delve deeper. Despite Pandey's initial denial of any wrongdoing, a thorough inquiry into the e-Kuber Bill Management System uncovered fraudulent activities over 25 months, where Pandey repeatedly withdrew funds under the salary account of a retired Havildar, Upendra Singh.

Pandey confessed to manipulating the retired havildar's details, funneling the funds into his wife, Anu Pandey's account. This revelation has led to his judicial custody, while bank accounts involved have been frozen. With treasury documents now seized, authorities continue to investigate the extent of procedural irregularities and financial misconduct.

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