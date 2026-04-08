Tragic Incident at Gurugram Autoshop: A Fatal Altercation with an Air Compressor
A 38-year-old autoshop worker, Harvinder, died from intestinal rupture after a colleague, Naresh, allegedly inserted an air compressor nozzle into his private parts during a fight. The police have arrested Naresh for murder following the incident near Rampura village in Gurugram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident at an autoshop in Gurugram, a worker named Harvinder succumbed to injuries after an alleged assault involving an air compressor. The altercation with a colleague, Naresh, resulted in a grotesque mishap leading to Harvinder's death.
According to police, the tragic episode unfolded during a scuffle at their workplace near Rampura village. Naresh, in a reported fit of rage, supposedly used an air compressor on Harvinder in a fatal way, causing severe internal damage.
The police quickly intervened, arrested Naresh, and charged him with murder. The case has sparked discussions around workplace aggression and safety measures.
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