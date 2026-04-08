Tragic Incident at Gurugram Autoshop: A Fatal Altercation with an Air Compressor

In a shocking incident at an autoshop in Gurugram, a worker named Harvinder succumbed to injuries after an alleged assault involving an air compressor. The altercation with a colleague, Naresh, resulted in a grotesque mishap leading to Harvinder's death.

According to police, the tragic episode unfolded during a scuffle at their workplace near Rampura village. Naresh, in a reported fit of rage, supposedly used an air compressor on Harvinder in a fatal way, causing severe internal damage.

The police quickly intervened, arrested Naresh, and charged him with murder. The case has sparked discussions around workplace aggression and safety measures.