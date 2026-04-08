High Court Overturns Death Sentence in NIA Officer's Murder Case

The Allahabad High Court has nullified the death sentence of a man implicated in the 2016 murder of an NIA officer and his wife. The court highlighted the lack of concrete evidence and questionable conduct of prosecution witnesses, ultimately ordering the defendant's release.

Officer Mohammad Tanzil and his wife Farzana were killed while returning from a wedding in April 2016. The initial trial found two men guilty, sentencing them to death. However, the High Court noted significant errors in the trial court's judgment and procedural flaws in the investigation.

The bench pointed out that the prosecution's case was built on weak evidence, with witnesses' statements taken under duress. As a result, the previous convictions, which involved extensive police scrutiny but failed to produce reliable evidence, have been set aside, marking a new chapter in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)