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Kerala High Court Uncovers Major Flaws in TDB's Financial Governance

The Kerala High Court identifies significant issues in the Travancore Devaswom Board's financial and administrative systems, urging immediate reforms. The court emphasizes the need for a centralised computerized system to improve transparency and accountability. The decision follows an auditor's report highlighting deficiencies in financial management and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:27 IST
Kerala High Court Uncovers Major Flaws in TDB's Financial Governance
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The Kerala High Court has uncovered substantial "systemic irregularities" within the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), necessitating a swift overhaul of its financial governance structures. Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and K V Jayakumar highlighted the urgent need for an upgraded centralised computerized system to mitigate these issues.

An auditor's report served as the catalyst for this directive, pointing out glaring gaps in the TDB's current accounting and administrative setups. The court expressed concern about the potential long-term impact on the TDB's financial governance and transparency if these deficiencies remain unaddressed.

The High Court mandates the creation of a comprehensive data migration plan to ensure smooth transition to the new system, incorporating enhanced controls and audit mechanisms. These measures aim to establish a robust, transparent, and accountable framework for the TDB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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