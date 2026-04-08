David Woodcock: SEC's New Enforcement Chief Amidst Leadership Shifts

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has appointed David Woodcock, a Gibson Dunn lawyer and former SEC official, as its new enforcement director, according to sources familiar with the matter. This follows the abrupt resignation of his predecessor, Margaret Ryan, who clashed with agency leaders over enforcement strategies.

Woodcock, known for his work in securities law, previously served as the head of the SEC's Fort Worth, Texas office, where he established a task force to tackle accounting and financial misconduct. His experience at Jones Day, ExxonMobil, and Gibson Dunn further solidifies his expertise in the field.

The SEC is currently grappling with a reduction in enforcement actions, following staff cutbacks and policy shifts under former President Trump's administration. These changes have led to a significant drop in enforcement activity, as criticized by some observers.