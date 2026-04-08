Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Italy Demands Answers from Israel over UN Convoy Incident
Italy has called on Israel to explain shots fired at an Italian convoy within a U.N. mission in Lebanon. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized that Israeli forces should not interfere with Rome's troops. The incident occurred amid escalating tension in southern Lebanon along the Israel-Hezbollah conflict line.
The Italian government has summoned the Israeli ambassador to explain the firing at an Italian convoy participating in a U.N. mission in Lebanon, according to Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Italy's demand follows the firing of Israeli warning shots at the convoy, which resulted in damage but no injuries.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has criticized the incident as an unacceptable breach, stating that U.N. personnel should not be endangered by such actions and that the shots were in clear violation of U.N. Resolution 1701. She called for an end to ongoing hostilities in Lebanon.
The incident occurred during a period of heightened military action by Israel against Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite a ceasefire with Iran. The Italian convoy was traveling from Shama to Beirut when intercepted by Israeli shots, leading the convoy to return to base safely.
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Israel
- UNIFIL
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- diplomacy
- Antonio Tajani
- Giorgia Meloni
- conflict
- shots fired
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Midnight Diplomacy: Paving the Path to Peace
Trump's Stance on Lebanon's Exclusion: A Hezbollah Factor
Bombs Over Beirut: A New Chapter in the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Ramaphosa Positions SA as Global Diplomacy Hub as 20 New Envoys Begin Tenure
INS Sudarshini Showcases India’s Maritime Diplomacy at Escale à Sète 2026