Humanitarian Aid Convoy Turned Back Amid Escalating Violence in Southern Lebanon

A conflict-driven crisis in southern Lebanon forced a Vatican-organized humanitarian convoy to retreat before reaching its destination. The aid mission, intended for the besieged Christian town of Debel, was thwarted by escalating violence, underscoring the precarious situation for stranded residents.

Although thousands of Christians have remained in their homes in southern Lebanon, hoping to evade the conflict, intensifying clashes and Israeli air strikes have rendered travel unsafe. Basic necessities such as food, water, and medicine are in critical shortage, compelling the Vatican to organize an aid convoy.

The delivery was derailed by proximity shelling, leaving the convoy mere minutes from Debel. UNIFIL peacekeepers escorting the convoy sustained minor injuries amidst the chaos, as the Vatican and UN continue efforts to reschedule the mission. Despite the dangers, locals are resolved to stay, citing their faith and historical roots.