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Legal Loopholes: Triple Talaq Case Sparks UCC Debate in Uttarakhand

A controversial triple talaq case in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district highlights challenges in enforcing the state's Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The case, involving harassment and dowry allegations, was not filed under the UCC due to technical issues. Legal experts express concerns over UCC non-compliance despite its implementation over a year ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:52 IST
Legal Loopholes: Triple Talaq Case Sparks UCC Debate in Uttarakhand
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A triple talaq case in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, has sparked controversy over the enforcement of the state's Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The case, involving dowry harassment, was not filed under the UCC due to delays in software updates, raising concerns among legal experts.

The UCC, implemented last year, aims to address such issues but remains inadequately enforced according to experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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