Ceasefire Chaos: Israel Intensifies Strikes in Lebanon

Israel conducted its most intense attacks on Lebanon on Wednesday, marking the deadliest day since conflict erupted with Hezbollah last month. Over 250 people were killed, fueling concerns about ongoing regional peace efforts amidst a U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

The Israeli military launched a large-scale coordinated strike on Beirut, targeting more than 100 Hezbollah sites. The strikes resulted in significant casualties and widespread destruction, with 91 fatalities reported in Beirut alone. Despite a ceasefire agreement with Iran, Israeli officials stated that Lebanon was not included in the truce.

The violence continues to strain diplomatic relations, as Hezbollah accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire. Lebanese officials, alongside international counterparts, are urgently seeking solutions to halt further violence as displaced civilians struggle with the harsh realities of war.

(With inputs from agencies.)