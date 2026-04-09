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Revolutionary Guard Allegedly Laid Mines in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian news agencies reported that the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard placed sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz during wartime. The chart indicates the hazardous zone, pressuring ships to use alternative routes near Iran's mainland. This occurs amid a temporary ceasefire among Iran, Israel, and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:06 IST
Revolutionary Guard Allegedly Laid Mines in Strait of Hormuz
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian semi-official news agencies have released a chart indicating the alleged placement of sea mines by the Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz. Reports from ISNA and Tasnim suggest these mines were positioned during wartime.

The chart highlighted a 'danger zone' over the Traffic Separation Scheme, a key route for ships through the strait, with an alternative northern route closer to Iranian waters near Larak Island noted.

While it's unclear if these mines were cleared, the timing coincides with a tense ceasefire involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, possibly as a negotiation tactic ahead of talks in Islamabad.

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