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Vietnam's State President To Lam Gears Up for Pivotal China Visit

Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, plans to visit China next week, marking his first overseas trip as state president. The visit aims to strengthen ties with China, including potential new agreements in telecom and economic cooperation despite ongoing maritime boundary sensitivities in the South China Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:10 IST
Vietnam's State President To Lam Gears Up for Pivotal China Visit
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Vietnam's chief leader, To Lam, is slated for an official visit to China next week, Xinhua reported on Thursday, underlining the warming relationship between the two neighbors.

This will be Lam's inaugural international trip since assuming the role of state president, with meetings planned with China's President Xi Jinping. The nations aim to bolster cooperation across various sensitive fields.

Trade and investment underpin their relationship, making China Vietnam's leading trading partner. Despite ongoing maritime disputes in the South China Sea, the visit could see new agreements in telecom and infrastructure announced.

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