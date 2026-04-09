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Spain Reopens Tehran Embassy Amid Peace Efforts

Spain is reopening its embassy in Tehran as part of its initiative to promote peace amidst the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, announced Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. The move is seen as a strategic effort to engage directly with Iran from within its capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:48 IST
Spain Reopens Tehran Embassy Amid Peace Efforts
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In a significant diplomatic move, Spain announced the reopening of its embassy in Tehran, Iran, as part of broader efforts to facilitate peace in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran. This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday.

Albares emphasized that this decision aims to tap into every possible avenue for peace, including establishing diplomatic presence on Iranian soil. This approach underscores Spain's commitment to playing a pivotal role in international peace-building efforts from the Iranian capital itself.

"I've instructed our ambassador in Tehran to return and resume his duties. By reopening our embassy, we aim to contribute to peace from every possible corner," Albares stated to reporters, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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