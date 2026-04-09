Spain Reopens Tehran Embassy Amid Peace Efforts

In a significant diplomatic move, Spain announced the reopening of its embassy in Tehran, Iran, as part of broader efforts to facilitate peace in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran. This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday.

Albares emphasized that this decision aims to tap into every possible avenue for peace, including establishing diplomatic presence on Iranian soil. This approach underscores Spain's commitment to playing a pivotal role in international peace-building efforts from the Iranian capital itself.

"I've instructed our ambassador in Tehran to return and resume his duties. By reopening our embassy, we aim to contribute to peace from every possible corner," Albares stated to reporters, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)