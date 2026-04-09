Memorial's Resilience: Human Rights Group Faces 'Extremist' Label in Russia

In a closed-door session, Russia's Supreme Court designated the esteemed human rights group Memorial as an 'extremist' movement, according to state news agency TASS. This ruling extends the country's enduring crackdown on free speech, providing legal grounds to prosecute contributors and disseminators of Memorial's work. Prior to the announcement, Memorial anticipated the adverse outcome.

Characterizing the case as a bid to silence dissent, Memorial emphasized its commitment to defending freedom of speech and documenting political repression since the late 1980s. Overcoming previous bans imposed on its entities in December 2021, the organization has operated from outside Russia while supporting over 1,500 political prisoners.

As the group shared the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize with notable activists, its leader Oleg Orlov endured imprisonment for opposing Russia's Ukraine war. Denouncing the 'extremist' label, Memorial declared its resolve to see through Russia's political climate, anticipating eventual revival in its homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)