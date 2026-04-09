FIU-IND and I4C Sign MoU to Combat Cyber Fraud and Financial Crimes in India

In a decisive move to strengthen India’s defence against the rapidly evolving landscape of cyber fraud and financial crimes, the Financial Intelligence Unit–India (FIU-IND) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) have signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance intelligence sharing, coordination, and operational effectiveness.

The agreement, signed by Shri Amit Mohan Govil, Director of FIU-IND, and Shri Rajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of I4C, marks a major milestone in building a unified, data-driven national framework to tackle cyber-enabled financial crimes. The collaboration is expected to significantly boost India’s capacity to detect, prevent, and investigate fraudulent financial activities in an increasingly digital economy.

Responding to India’s Digital Boom

The MoU comes at a critical juncture as India’s digital payments ecosystem continues its exponential growth. With platforms like UPI processing billions of transactions monthly and digital financial inclusion expanding rapidly, the scale and sophistication of cyber fraud have also increased.

According to industry estimates, India witnesses thousands of cyber fraud complaints daily, with financial fraud forming a substantial proportion. This surge has underscored the urgent need for real-time intelligence sharing, predictive analytics, and coordinated enforcement mechanisms—all of which are central to the new FIU-IND–I4C partnership.

A Unified Front Against Financial Crime

The collaboration aims to create a seamless flow of actionable intelligence between the two agencies, enabling faster identification of suspicious financial patterns and more effective intervention by law enforcement agencies.

Key objectives of the MoU include:

Enhanced information sharing to detect and track financial fraud networks

Development of operational intelligence to support investigative agencies

Strengthening fraud detection protocols at the national level

Facilitating asset tracing and recovery in financial crime cases

Issuing red flag indicators and guidelines to banks and financial institutions

The agreement also establishes robust feedback mechanisms, ensuring continuous improvement in fraud detection systems and policy responses.

“Whole-of-Government” Approach to Cybersecurity

This partnership reflects a broader shift toward a “whole-of-government” approach in tackling cybercrime—bringing together financial intelligence, cybersecurity infrastructure, and law enforcement under a coordinated framework.

By integrating FIU-IND’s expertise in financial transaction analysis with I4C’s nationwide cybercrime coordination capabilities, the initiative is expected to create a more resilient and responsive ecosystem for combating digital financial threats.

Strengthening Institutional Capabilities

Financial Intelligence Unit–India (FIU-IND): FIU-IND serves as the central national agency responsible for receiving, processing, analysing, and disseminating information related to suspicious financial transactions. It plays a pivotal role in combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism, working closely with domestic and international stakeholders.

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C): Operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, I4C provides a comprehensive framework for law enforcement agencies to address cybercrime in a coordinated manner. It has developed several key platforms, including:

National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) for citizen complaints

Cyber-Police Portal for law enforcement coordination

Suspect Registry for tracking cyber offenders

These platforms enable real-time intelligence sharing among law enforcement agencies, banks, and financial institutions, facilitating proactive action against misuse of telecom and financial systems.

Driving Safer Digital Transactions

The FIU-IND–I4C MoU is expected to play a crucial role in safeguarding India’s digital economy by:

Protecting citizens from online financial fraud

Enhancing trust in digital payment systems

Supporting faster investigation and prosecution of cybercriminals

Enabling early detection of emerging fraud trends

As India continues its transition toward a digitally empowered economy, such institutional collaborations are essential to ensure that innovation is matched with robust security frameworks.

Looking Ahead

With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and cross-border in nature, the need for integrated intelligence systems and coordinated enforcement has never been greater. The FIU-IND and I4C partnership sets a strong precedent for inter-agency collaboration, leveraging technology, data, and policy alignment to stay ahead of cybercriminal networks.

This initiative not only strengthens India’s internal security architecture but also enhances its position as a secure and reliable digital economy on the global stage.