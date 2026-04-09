CRPF Moves to Combat Promotion Stagnation Amid New Unified Bill

In a significant move to address the chronic issue of promotion stagnation, CRPF Director General G P Singh announced efforts to streamline career advancements within the country's largest paramilitary force. At a recent Valour Day event, Singh assured officers and jawans that remediation plans are actively underway.

The remarks came shortly after Parliament passed the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026. This bill proposes a unified legal framework to oversee service conditions across various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), a substantial shift from the existing fragmented regulations. Critics, however, label the bill 'oppressive,' fearing continued stagnation without curtailing Indian Police Service (IPS) deputations.

Singh acknowledged the delays in promotions, noting that cadre operations are set back by up to 17 years. He lauded the successes achieved in anti-Naxal and counter-insurgency operations, emphasizing the CRPF's robust 3 lakh personnel force. The DG remains optimistic about resolving the issue with ongoing coordination among higher offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)