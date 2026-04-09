CRPF Moves to Combat Promotion Stagnation Amid New Unified Bill
CRPF Director General G P Singh has assured forces that steps are being taken to address promotion stagnation, especially with the passage of the CAPF General Administration Bill, 2026. The bill aims to create a unified legal framework for all CAPF personnel, replacing the current disparate service rules.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to address the chronic issue of promotion stagnation, CRPF Director General G P Singh announced efforts to streamline career advancements within the country's largest paramilitary force. At a recent Valour Day event, Singh assured officers and jawans that remediation plans are actively underway.
The remarks came shortly after Parliament passed the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026. This bill proposes a unified legal framework to oversee service conditions across various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), a substantial shift from the existing fragmented regulations. Critics, however, label the bill 'oppressive,' fearing continued stagnation without curtailing Indian Police Service (IPS) deputations.
Singh acknowledged the delays in promotions, noting that cadre operations are set back by up to 17 years. He lauded the successes achieved in anti-Naxal and counter-insurgency operations, emphasizing the CRPF's robust 3 lakh personnel force. The DG remains optimistic about resolving the issue with ongoing coordination among higher offices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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