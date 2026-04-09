Supreme Court Denies Plea for National Food Safety Task Force
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea requesting a national task force on food safety compliance. The petitioner sought a nationwide audit and improved inspection, citing health risks from unsafe foods. The court found the plea lacked merit, emphasizing the need for thorough research before filing public interest litigations.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking the formation of a national task force to oversee food safety compliance across India. The petition was filed under Article 32, which the court found devoid of merit due to inadequate research.
The plea aimed for a nationwide food safety audit covering various sectors, including food manufacturing, processing units, and commercial food establishments. The petitioner argued this was crucial due to growing concerns over unsafe and contaminated food affecting the broader population.
The court emphasized the importance of presenting substantial evidence in public interest litigations. It directed criticism at the petitioner for lacking groundwork before filing and dismissed calls for the apex court-monitored task force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Vessel 'Green Asha' Secure in Port; Nationwide LPG Supply Stays Stable Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
India Strengthens Ties with Myanmar Through Educational Development
Doordarshan and ICCR Collaborate to Amplify India's Cultural Heritage
Austrian Chancellor's Landmark Visit to India: Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Powering Collaborative Futures: India-Bhutan Hydro Energy Alliance Strengthens