Supreme Court Denies Plea for National Food Safety Task Force

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking the formation of a national task force to oversee food safety compliance across India. The petition was filed under Article 32, which the court found devoid of merit due to inadequate research.

The plea aimed for a nationwide food safety audit covering various sectors, including food manufacturing, processing units, and commercial food establishments. The petitioner argued this was crucial due to growing concerns over unsafe and contaminated food affecting the broader population.

The court emphasized the importance of presenting substantial evidence in public interest litigations. It directed criticism at the petitioner for lacking groundwork before filing and dismissed calls for the apex court-monitored task force.

(With inputs from agencies.)