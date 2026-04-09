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Controversies Surrounding MEP Rima Hassan: From Drug Probe to Hate Speech Allegations

The Paris Public Prosecutor's office dropped a drug possession probe against Rima Hassan, a far-left MEP, due to insufficient evidence. The investigation followed the discovery of CBD and a designer drug. Hassan faces trial over comments on a 1970s attack and is involved in other investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:23 IST
Controversies Surrounding MEP Rima Hassan: From Drug Probe to Hate Speech Allegations
  • Country:
  • France

The Paris Public Prosecutor has decided not to pursue charges against Rima Hassan, a member of the European Parliament, over alleged illegal drug possession. Officials concluded there wasn't enough evidence to substantiate the offense following the discovery of certain substances in her possession.

The investigation was initiated after police found cannabidiol (CBD) and a substance believed to be a designer drug, 3-MMC, with Hassan, who insists she uses CBD for medical purposes.

Aside from the dropped charges, Hassan, known for her pro-Palestinian stance, is set to face trial for her comments on a historical attack and remains under scrutiny in several other investigations into potential hate speech offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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