Controversies Surrounding MEP Rima Hassan: From Drug Probe to Hate Speech Allegations

The Paris Public Prosecutor has decided not to pursue charges against Rima Hassan, a member of the European Parliament, over alleged illegal drug possession. Officials concluded there wasn't enough evidence to substantiate the offense following the discovery of certain substances in her possession.

The investigation was initiated after police found cannabidiol (CBD) and a substance believed to be a designer drug, 3-MMC, with Hassan, who insists she uses CBD for medical purposes.

Aside from the dropped charges, Hassan, known for her pro-Palestinian stance, is set to face trial for her comments on a historical attack and remains under scrutiny in several other investigations into potential hate speech offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)