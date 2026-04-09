Netanyahu Initiates Peace Talks with Lebanon Aimed at Disarming Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the initiation of peace talks with Lebanon, aimed at disarming Hezbollah and fostering peaceful relations. The decision comes after repeated Lebanese requests for direct negotiations, marking a significant step in Israeli-Lebanese relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:14 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant diplomatic move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that he has instructed his cabinet to begin direct peace talks with Lebanon.
This decision signals Netanyahu's response to Lebanon's repeated calls for negotiations. The discussions will focus on disarming Hezbollah, the powerful militant group operating within Lebanon.
These talks, if successful, could pave the way for establishing peaceful ties between Israel and Lebanon, potentially reshaping regional dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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