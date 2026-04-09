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Historic Peace Talks on Horizon: Israel and Lebanon Set to Negotiate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced intentions to start direct peace talks with Lebanon, focusing on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations. Despite no immediate response from Lebanon, President Joseph Aoun expressed optimism. This comes amid ongoing conflicts that have resulted in significant casualties and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:21 IST
Historic Peace Talks on Horizon: Israel and Lebanon Set to Negotiate
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In a landmark move towards achieving regional stability, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has initiated steps to commence peace talks with Lebanon, with a key objective of disarming Hezbollah.

Netanyahu's announcement followed Lebanon's repeated requests for direct negotiations, aiming to transform the longstanding enmity into peaceful relations. President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon responded by emphasizing the potential of a ceasefire and diplomatic engagement, gaining traction with the international community.

This initiative surfaces amidst heightened tensions as Israel's offensive against Hezbollah has led to extensive casualties and displacement, underscoring the urgency for diplomatic intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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