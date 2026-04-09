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Project-Centric Approach: A New Dawn for Real Estate Insolvency

A panel led by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India recommends a project-centric approach for real estate insolvency to prioritize timely project completion over financial recovery, addressing the unique challenges faced by homebuyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:09 IST
Project-Centric Approach: A New Dawn for Real Estate Insolvency
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The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed a game-changing approach to resolving insolvency cases in the real estate sector. The panel, acting on a Supreme Court directive, suggests prioritizing the timely completion of projects over financial recovery, providing relief to numerous homebuyers.

The committee's findings highlight the pressing need to shift focus from an entity-centric to a project-centric framework. This approach aims to directly address the concerns of homebuyers, whose major expectation is the completion and delivery of their homes. Real estate insolvency poses unique challenges that require tailored solutions.

Following extensive consultations with varied stakeholders, the IBBI panel presented 155 recommendations to enhance efficiency in resolving real estate insolvency. Enhanced coordination between the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, was deemed crucial for seamless operations. The recommendations promise to improve stakeholder confidence and ensure timely project completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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