Netanyahu Seeks Historic Direct Talks Amid Middle East Turmoil

In the wake of the most severe bombardment of the ongoing conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed a willingness to engage in direct negotiations with Lebanon. The talks aim to address disarming the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, amid continuing hostilities.

The announcement follows as the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, stemming from a six-week conflict, faces new challenges. Israel's military actions in Lebanon threaten to undermine peace efforts, with Trump's truce not extending to the heavily impacted Lebanon.

Despite the call for dialogue, both Israeli and global energy logistics remain disrupted, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic interventions. Lebanon's appeals underscore the necessity for U.S. mediation to broker a sustainable peace in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)