Revolutionizing Justice: Digital Transformation in Judiciary

The Supreme Court's eCommittee, alongside the Department of Justice, is gearing up for a groundbreaking conference on 'Judicial Process Re-Engineering and Digital Transformation' in New Delhi. Slated for April 11-12, the event will take place at the Apex Court's Additional Buildings Complex.

Inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, the conference will witness addresses from notable figures including Justice Vikram Nath, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Jitin Prasada. Set against the backdrop of the eCourts Mission Mode Project, this initiative seeks to embed technology into judicial processes, fostering efficiency and transparency.

The event will spotlight several key digital advancements under the project's Phase III, such as the release of a Biennial Report, the eCourts SSO portal, and the next version of the mobile app. Attendees, including Supreme Court judges and officials from various governmental bodies, will discuss enhancing digital governance within the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)