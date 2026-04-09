High Court Calls for Deeper Probe in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday emphasized the need for further investigation into the RG Kar rape-murder case. The court allowed the CBI to question convict Sanjay Roy or any other suspects.

The case, concerning the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in August 2024, is under scrutiny after the victim's parents sought an expanded probe. Lawyer Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee argued that more than one person might be involved, suggesting a gangrape scenario.

Echoing similar high-profile cases, such as the suspicious death of an IIT student, the court has directed the use of modern investigation methods. The matter is set for another hearing on May 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)