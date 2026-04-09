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Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, GOC of the White Knight Corps, assessed operational preparedness in Rajouri's Romeo Force. His visit underscored the ongoing counter-terrorism operations and the importance of coordination with other security agencies to uphold a strong security framework in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:12 IST
Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri
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  • India

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, conducted a thorough review of the Romeo Force's operational readiness in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday.

During his visit, accompanied by the GOC of the Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo), Lt. Gen. Mishra evaluated the security conditions within the Potha area. Detailed briefings were provided regarding the security landscape, active counter-terrorism operations, and the systematic collaboration with other security entities.

The Army highlighted that continuous operations, inter-agency synergy, and relentless vigilance are vital to sustaining a robust security framework across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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