Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, conducted a thorough review of the Romeo Force's operational readiness in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday.

During his visit, accompanied by the GOC of the Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo), Lt. Gen. Mishra evaluated the security conditions within the Potha area. Detailed briefings were provided regarding the security landscape, active counter-terrorism operations, and the systematic collaboration with other security entities.

The Army highlighted that continuous operations, inter-agency synergy, and relentless vigilance are vital to sustaining a robust security framework across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)