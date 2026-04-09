Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri
Lieutenant General P K Mishra, GOC of the White Knight Corps, assessed operational preparedness in Rajouri's Romeo Force. His visit underscored the ongoing counter-terrorism operations and the importance of coordination with other security agencies to uphold a strong security framework in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, conducted a thorough review of the Romeo Force's operational readiness in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday.
During his visit, accompanied by the GOC of the Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo), Lt. Gen. Mishra evaluated the security conditions within the Potha area. Detailed briefings were provided regarding the security landscape, active counter-terrorism operations, and the systematic collaboration with other security entities.
The Army highlighted that continuous operations, inter-agency synergy, and relentless vigilance are vital to sustaining a robust security framework across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army's Apache Helicopters Showcase Precision in 'Brahmastra' Exercise
Apache Attack Helicopters Elevate Indian Army's Combat Edge
Army's 'Operation Him Setu' Rescues Stranded Tourists in Sikkim
Army Veteran Charged in National Security Breach
Indian Army Departs for Egypt for Exercise Cyclone-IV; Deepening Special Forces Cooperation