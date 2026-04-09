Netanyahu Seeks Talks with Lebanon Amid Tensions and Ceasefire Uncertainty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for immediate direct negotiations with Lebanon after a major bombardment resulted in over 300 casualties, raising uncertainties around the U.S.-Iran ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump. Trump's ceasefire, announced earlier this week, faces challenges as global energy disruptions persist due to Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In an assertive announcement, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei signaled Iran's intent to assert control over the Straits and seek vengeance for the recent attacks. Despite the ceasefire, strategic military actions continue as Hezbollah remains a contentious issue amidst calls for disarmament by Israel.

Efforts for peace talks are underway with negotiations expected to begin in Washington. However, resistance remains from Hezbollah, which demands a ceasefire before dialogues. Meanwhile, Lebanon declared a day of mourning as rescue operations continue following extensive Israeli airstrikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)