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Navigating Diplomacy: Starmer's Push to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed plans to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Following a U.S. ceasefire with Iran, they stressed the urgency of a practical plan to ensure navigation freedom. Both leaders aim to reconvene soon for further talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:21 IST
Navigating Diplomacy: Starmer's Push to Reopen Strait of Hormuz
Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the urgent need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic. The dialogue followed a recent U.S. ceasefire with Iran, according to Downing Street.

Starmer highlighted the UK's commitment to collaborating with international partners to foster a viable strategy for restoring navigation freedom in the vital waterway, a statement revealed. Both leaders underscored the importance of crafting a practical and expedient solution.

Downing Street added that Starmer and Trump plan to continue these discussions soon, aiming to expedite the resumption of shipping activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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