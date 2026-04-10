Navigating Diplomacy: Starmer's Push to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the urgent need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic. The dialogue followed a recent U.S. ceasefire with Iran, according to Downing Street.

Starmer highlighted the UK's commitment to collaborating with international partners to foster a viable strategy for restoring navigation freedom in the vital waterway, a statement revealed. Both leaders underscored the importance of crafting a practical and expedient solution.

Downing Street added that Starmer and Trump plan to continue these discussions soon, aiming to expedite the resumption of shipping activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)