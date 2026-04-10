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Venezuela's New Mining Bill: A Step Towards Stability or Control?

Venezuelan lawmakers have passed a new bill aimed at regulating the country's mining sector to attract foreign investment, tackling historic issues of exploitation by criminal groups. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez is poised to sign it into law, marking a move towards more independent arbitration and clearer mining rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:47 IST
Venezuela's New Mining Bill: A Step Towards Stability or Control?
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  • Venezuela

In a significant legislative move, Venezuela's lawmakers have passed a bill designed to regulate the country's mining sector. This comes as a strategic response to entice cautious foreign investors back into the industry, historically marred by exploitation from criminal groups linked to the government.

The measure represents one of the recent efforts by acting President Delcy Rodriguez following pressure from the Trump administration after a political reshuffle in January. Rodriguez is expected to officially enact the bill into law shortly, signaling a potential shift in economic policies.

The new law delineates the rules around mineral rights and classifies mining operations into small, medium, and large-scale categories. It also introduces provisions for independent arbitration in disputes, a crucial element sought by international investors to mitigate risks of expropriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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