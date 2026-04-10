Venezuela's New Mining Bill: A Step Towards Stability or Control?

In a significant legislative move, Venezuela's lawmakers have passed a bill designed to regulate the country's mining sector. This comes as a strategic response to entice cautious foreign investors back into the industry, historically marred by exploitation from criminal groups linked to the government.

The measure represents one of the recent efforts by acting President Delcy Rodriguez following pressure from the Trump administration after a political reshuffle in January. Rodriguez is expected to officially enact the bill into law shortly, signaling a potential shift in economic policies.

The new law delineates the rules around mineral rights and classifies mining operations into small, medium, and large-scale categories. It also introduces provisions for independent arbitration in disputes, a crucial element sought by international investors to mitigate risks of expropriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)