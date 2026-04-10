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A New Era of Sino-Korean Diplomatic Relations

The foreign ministers of North Korea and China have praised their leaders for inaugurating a new era of friendly relations between the two countries. They committed to enhancing bilateral ties for mutual benefit. This development was reported by North Korea's KCNA after talks between Wang Yi and Choe Son Hui in Pyongyang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:06 IST
A New Era of Sino-Korean Diplomatic Relations
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic development, the foreign ministers of North Korea and China extolled their leaders for spearheading a new era of amicable ties between the two nations.

Both ministers pledged to elevate their relationship in the interest of their citizens, with these commitments announced by North Korea's KCNA news agency.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Pyongyang on Thursday, engaging in talks with North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui, signaling stronger cooperation ahead.

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