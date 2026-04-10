EU Diplomat Urges Truce in Lebanon Tensions

The European Union's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has made a strong plea for the immediate cessation of hostilities in Lebanon. In a statement issued on Thursday, Kallas urged all involved parties to adhere to a ceasefire agreement facilitated by the United States and Iran.

Kallas emphasized the imperative for all parties to fully respect the ceasefire across the region. She called for an end to all military operations and highlighted the necessity of ensuring freedom of navigation and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, consistent with international law.

Her statement reflects growing international concern over escalating tensions in the area and reiterates the European Union's commitment to peace and stability in the region.