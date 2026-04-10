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Lebanon's Food Crisis Deepens Amid Middle East Turmoil

Lebanon is experiencing a profound food security crisis, exacerbated by the Iran war's disruption of supply chains. Rising food prices and collapsing markets, particularly in the south, have left many families in dire situations. The World Food Programme highlights the challenges of delivering aid in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:34 IST
Lebanon's Food Crisis Deepens Amid Middle East Turmoil
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Lebanon is facing an escalating food security crisis as tensions in the Middle East, particularly between the U.S. and Iran, complicate the delivery of essential supplies, according to the United Nations World Food Programme.

The fragile ceasefire is under strain, with recent accusations by Washington against Tehran regarding maritime agreements and Israel's ongoing attacks in Lebanon. This has intensified the humanitarian challenges, with food supplies dwindling.

World Food Programme country director Allison Oman has raised concerns about skyrocketing food prices and increased demand from displaced families, leading to failing markets in the south and pressured ones in Beirut. The delivery of aid is severely hindered due to security threats and logistical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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