Stefano Gabbana Steps Down from Dolce & Gabbana Chair Position
Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of Dolce & Gabbana, has resigned as chairman effective January 1, 2026, although his departure doesn't affect his creative input for the brand. The company remains silent about its debt circumstances as it continues negotiations with banks.
- Country:
- Italy
Stefano Gabbana, widely recognized as the co-founder of the iconic Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, officially stepped down as chairman on January 1, 2026. The company confirmed the news on Friday, emphasizing Gabbana's continued involvement in the brand's creative processes despite his formal resignation.
In a statement released by the fashion giant, it was clarified that Gabbana had tendered his resignation from his roles at Dolce & Gabbana Holding Srl, Dolce & Gabbana Trademarks Srl, and Dolce & Gabbana Srl. The move reportedly aims at allowing Gabbana to focus more on creative activities that are vital to the brand's unique identity.
The company refrained from providing comments on its financial obligations, stating that negotiations with banking institutions are still ongoing. This strategic silence highlights the ongoing yet incomplete discussions about the fashion house's financial dynamics and prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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