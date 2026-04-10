Lebanon's Strategic Move: Ceasefire Talks on the Horizon

Lebanon intends to participate in a crucial meeting next week in Washington alongside U.S. and Israeli officials. Senior Lebanese sources revealed on Friday that the focus of the discussions will be on establishing a ceasefire, although an exact date for the talks has not been confirmed.

The Lebanese official underscored Lebanon's stance, asserting that a ceasefire is a mandatory condition for any further negotiations aimed at reaching a wider agreement with Israel.

This upcoming meeting could mark a pivotal moment in regional diplomacy, signaling a potential shift in the longstanding dynamics of Lebanese-Israeli relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)