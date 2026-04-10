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Lebanon's Strategic Move: Ceasefire Talks on the Horizon

Lebanon is poised to participate in a significant meeting with U.S. and Israeli representatives in Washington. Scheduled for next week, the meeting aims to discuss and announce a ceasefire. Lebanon emphasizes that a ceasefire is essential before progressing towards a broader deal with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:56 IST
Lebanon's Strategic Move: Ceasefire Talks on the Horizon
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon intends to participate in a crucial meeting next week in Washington alongside U.S. and Israeli officials. Senior Lebanese sources revealed on Friday that the focus of the discussions will be on establishing a ceasefire, although an exact date for the talks has not been confirmed.

The Lebanese official underscored Lebanon's stance, asserting that a ceasefire is a mandatory condition for any further negotiations aimed at reaching a wider agreement with Israel.

This upcoming meeting could mark a pivotal moment in regional diplomacy, signaling a potential shift in the longstanding dynamics of Lebanese-Israeli relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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