Lebanon's Strategic Move: Ceasefire Talks on the Horizon
Lebanon is poised to participate in a significant meeting with U.S. and Israeli representatives in Washington. Scheduled for next week, the meeting aims to discuss and announce a ceasefire. Lebanon emphasizes that a ceasefire is essential before progressing towards a broader deal with Israel.
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Lebanon intends to participate in a crucial meeting next week in Washington alongside U.S. and Israeli officials. Senior Lebanese sources revealed on Friday that the focus of the discussions will be on establishing a ceasefire, although an exact date for the talks has not been confirmed.
The Lebanese official underscored Lebanon's stance, asserting that a ceasefire is a mandatory condition for any further negotiations aimed at reaching a wider agreement with Israel.
This upcoming meeting could mark a pivotal moment in regional diplomacy, signaling a potential shift in the longstanding dynamics of Lebanese-Israeli relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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