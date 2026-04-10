Russian Forces Claim Control of Key Ukrainian Villages
The Russian Defence Ministry announced that its troops have seized control of the villages Miropolske in the Sumy region and Dibrova in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a report from the Interfax news agency. This claim has not been independently verified by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:02 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Defence Ministry stated on Friday that its forces have captured two strategically significant villages in eastern Ukraine, according to the Interfax news agency.
The villages in question, Miropolske in the Sumy region and Dibrova in the Donetsk region, are reportedly under Russian control as per the latest updates.
However, Reuters has yet to independently verify these battlefield developments, underscoring the evolving nature of the conflict.
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