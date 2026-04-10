Left Menu

Russian Forces Claim Control of Key Ukrainian Villages

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that its troops have seized control of the villages Miropolske in the Sumy region and Dibrova in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a report from the Interfax news agency. This claim has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:02 IST
Russian Forces Claim Control of Key Ukrainian Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry stated on Friday that its forces have captured two strategically significant villages in eastern Ukraine, according to the Interfax news agency.

The villages in question, Miropolske in the Sumy region and Dibrova in the Donetsk region, are reportedly under Russian control as per the latest updates.

However, Reuters has yet to independently verify these battlefield developments, underscoring the evolving nature of the conflict.

TRENDING

1
Masters 2023: A Tough Course, Even Tougher Players

Masters 2023: A Tough Course, Even Tougher Players

 United States
2
Delhi Government Schools Promise Textbook Delivery by April 20 Amid Distribution Concerns

Delhi Government Schools Promise Textbook Delivery by April 20 Amid Distribu...

 India
3
ChiNext Board's New Standards: Boosting China's Tech Startups

ChiNext Board's New Standards: Boosting China's Tech Startups

 Global
4
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Suspended Punjab DIG in Corruption Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Suspended Punjab DIG in Corruption Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026