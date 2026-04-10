Shockwaves in Kachiguda: Teen's Social Media Nightmare

A shocking incident in Kachiguda highlights the dark side of social media interactions. A 13-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy she encountered online, police sources reported.

The alarming case unfolded when the girl's statement led to a complaint registered with the Kachiguda police. The authorities swiftly acted, apprehending the suspect who was her social media acquaintance.

The accused minor was promptly presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently placed in an observation home, underscoring the serious nature of juvenile crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)