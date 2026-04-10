Shockwaves in Kachiguda: Teen's Social Media Nightmare
A 13-year-old girl in Kachiguda was sexually assaulted by a minor boy she met on social media. After registering a case based on her statement, the police apprehended the boy. He was brought before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident in Kachiguda highlights the dark side of social media interactions. A 13-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy she encountered online, police sources reported.
The alarming case unfolded when the girl's statement led to a complaint registered with the Kachiguda police. The authorities swiftly acted, apprehending the suspect who was her social media acquaintance.
The accused minor was promptly presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently placed in an observation home, underscoring the serious nature of juvenile crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)