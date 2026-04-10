Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Suspended Punjab DIG in Corruption Case

The Supreme Court rejected the bail application of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, arrested in a corruption case. Accused of demanding bribes, Bhullar's bail was previously denied by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The CBI opposed the bail, citing incriminating evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:52 IST
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Suspended Punjab DIG in Corruption Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a suspended DIG of Punjab Police, arrested last October by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over corruption charges. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, advised Bhullar to seek bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court if the trial remains pending for another two months.

The case traces back to allegations of Bhullar demanding illegal gratification through an intermediary to halt coercive actions in an FIR at the Sirhind police station. Bhullar's legal team, led by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, argued for bail, emphasizing Bhullar's non-flight risk status and the existence of filed chargesheets.

Despite arguments highlighting Bhullar's decorated career, the CBI presented recorded conversations and digital evidence suggesting prima facie illegal demands. Previously, both a special CBI court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed Bhullar's bail pleas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kalyan SRTO Surpasses Revenue Targets with Vehicle Registrations Boom

Kalyan SRTO Surpasses Revenue Targets with Vehicle Registrations Boom

 India
2
Lebanon's Growing Food Security Crisis Amid Regional Conflict

Lebanon's Growing Food Security Crisis Amid Regional Conflict

 Global
3
Tragedy on the Yamuna: Tourist Boat Capsizes in Vrindavan

Tragedy on the Yamuna: Tourist Boat Capsizes in Vrindavan

 India
4
BJP's Bold Blueprint for West Bengal: Key Poll Pledges Unveiled

BJP's Bold Blueprint for West Bengal: Key Poll Pledges Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026