Supreme Court Denies Bail to Suspended Punjab DIG in Corruption Case
The Supreme Court rejected the bail application of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, arrested in a corruption case. Accused of demanding bribes, Bhullar's bail was previously denied by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The CBI opposed the bail, citing incriminating evidence.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a suspended DIG of Punjab Police, arrested last October by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over corruption charges. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, advised Bhullar to seek bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court if the trial remains pending for another two months.
The case traces back to allegations of Bhullar demanding illegal gratification through an intermediary to halt coercive actions in an FIR at the Sirhind police station. Bhullar's legal team, led by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, argued for bail, emphasizing Bhullar's non-flight risk status and the existence of filed chargesheets.
Despite arguments highlighting Bhullar's decorated career, the CBI presented recorded conversations and digital evidence suggesting prima facie illegal demands. Previously, both a special CBI court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed Bhullar's bail pleas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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