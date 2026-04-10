Hidden Camera Conspiracy: Uncovering Espionage Links to Pakistan
An espionage network linked to Pakistan was exposed, revealing that handlers were remotely monitoring Indian Army movements through solar-powered CCTV cameras at strategic locations in northern India. The surveillance grid facilitated real-time transmission of sensitive military activity to Pakistani operatives. The operation resulted in 11 arrests and prevented potential security threats.
- Country:
- India
An espionage network connecting directly to Pakistan has been exposed, as officials reveal the monitoring of Indian Army personnel through solar-powered CCTV cameras at strategic sites in northern India. These cameras enabled handlers across the border to observe real-time troop movements, posing a significant security risk.
This expansive surveillance network covered key locations across Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan, crucial due to their proximity to the international border and Army cantonments. The operation ran under the guidance of Pakistan's intelligence agency, with operatives installing the cameras to transmit live footage to Pakistani handlers.
The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested 11 individuals involved in the espionage operation, which included arms smuggling and reconnaissance activities. The use of solar-power allowed the network to avoid detection and operate continuously without traditional power sources, while the integration of espionage with arms trafficking suggested a well-coordinated conspiracy.
- READ MORE ON:
- espionage
- network
- Pakistan
- India
- Army
- CCTV
- surveillance
- security
- arrests
- intelligence
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