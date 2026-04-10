Strengthening Global Response: Coordinating Against Narco-Terrorism

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu highlighted on Friday the urgent need for stronger global coordination in combating narco-terrorism. He noted that this issue lies at the heart of today's security, economic, and governance challenges, further exacerbating organized crime, money laundering, and terror financing.

Addressing an international conference centered on countering narco-terrorism, Sandhu stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach. Emphasizing smarter technology usage and a balanced focus on prevention and enforcement, he called for a united global response.

Sandhu praised the conference as a crucial platform for turning dialogue into action, urging participants from various strategic fields to drive a more coordinated and effective global response to the threat posed by narco-terrorism.