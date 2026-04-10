Punjab BJP Chief Urges Implementation of Crop Insurance Amid Natural Disasters

Amid growing concerns over natural calamities, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has urged the state government to announce the implementation of a crop insurance scheme during the special Vidhan Sabha session on April 13. The BJP leader emphasized that farmers are currently facing severe hardships due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms, which have caused significant crop damage in the region.

Jakhar highlighted that while a central crop insurance scheme exists, the Punjab government has yet to notify or implement it, leaving farmers vulnerable to financial losses. He pointed out that previous natural disasters, including floods in 2023 and 2025, have left many farmers uncompensated, exacerbating their distress and instability.

The BJP leader admonished Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not fulfilling the promise of establishing a state-specific agricultural insurance scheme announced three years ago. As the special assembly session approaches, Jakhar called for quick action to protect farmers' interests and also criticized the state government for its financial management, urging the immediate release of pending Dearness Allowance for government employees.