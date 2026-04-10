Explosive Discovery in Rajouri: Security Forces Avert Potential Threat
In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, security forces recovered an IED-type box containing grenades, sparking a security alert. The suspicious package was found near Sunderbani and swiftly secured. Authorities have called in a bomb disposal squad to safely neutralize the threat, ensuring local safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces swiftly responded on Friday to a potential threat in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after recovering a suspected IED-type box containing two grenades. The discovery was made in the Thandipani area of the Sunderbani belt.
Local residents had flagged suspicious material, prompting authorities to seal off the vicinity and take necessary precautions.
A bomb disposal squad has been dispatched to safely defuse the explosive device, ensuring the safety of the area and its residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- IED
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- Rajouri
- Jammu and Kashmir
- explosive
- disposal squad
- Sunderbani
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