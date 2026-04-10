Explosive Discovery in Rajouri: Security Forces Avert Potential Threat

Security forces swiftly responded on Friday to a potential threat in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after recovering a suspected IED-type box containing two grenades. The discovery was made in the Thandipani area of the Sunderbani belt.

Local residents had flagged suspicious material, prompting authorities to seal off the vicinity and take necessary precautions.

A bomb disposal squad has been dispatched to safely defuse the explosive device, ensuring the safety of the area and its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)