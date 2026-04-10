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Ukrainian Strike on Russian Caspian Sea Platforms

The Ukrainian military reportedly targeted and struck two Russian drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea. These platforms, located nearly 1,000 kilometers from the frontline, are used to supply fuel to the Russian army, according to the general staff's statement on the Telegram app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:33 IST
Ukrainian Strike on Russian Caspian Sea Platforms
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military has made a significant move by hitting two Russian drilling platforms situated in the Caspian Sea, a region far removed from the active conflict zones.

These platforms, positioned nearly 1,000 kilometers from the frontline, play a crucial role in supplying fuel to the Russian army.

The strategic strike was confirmed by the general staff using the Telegram app, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the area.

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