Iran's Parliament Speaker Demands Action Before Talks

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, stated on Friday that two key measures need to be realized before negotiations can proceed. These measures include enforcing a ceasefire in Lebanon and releasing Iran's blocked assets.

The speaker's comments were made in a post on X, where he asserted that these steps were part of the commitments agreed upon by the parties involved.

Qalibaf has cautioned against initiating talks until the agreed measures are executed, highlighting the rising disputes over ceasefire terms and ongoing hostilities in Lebanon.