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Man Booked for Derogatory Remarks Against Babasaheb Ambedkar in Dharavi

A man named Prem Sagar Amarnath Sahani was charged in Mumbai's Dharavi for using caste-based slurs and insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar during an altercation. The incident involved Sahani and another individual, Ravishankar Jaiswar. Sahani faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:34 IST
Man Booked for Derogatory Remarks Against Babasaheb Ambedkar in Dharavi
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been booked for making derogatory remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar during a confrontation in Mumbai's Dharavi area, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The accused, identified as 33-year-old Prem Sagar Amarnath Sahani, reportedly hurled caste-based abuses in the Kumbharwada locality while arguing with Ravishankar Jaiswar, also 33.

In response to Jaiswar's complaint, Sahani has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, according to the Dharavi police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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