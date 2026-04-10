Man Booked for Derogatory Remarks Against Babasaheb Ambedkar in Dharavi

A man has been booked for making derogatory remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar during a confrontation in Mumbai's Dharavi area, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The accused, identified as 33-year-old Prem Sagar Amarnath Sahani, reportedly hurled caste-based abuses in the Kumbharwada locality while arguing with Ravishankar Jaiswar, also 33.

In response to Jaiswar's complaint, Sahani has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, according to the Dharavi police.

(With inputs from agencies.)