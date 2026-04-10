Borsar: Madhya Pradesh's First Abuse-Free Village

Borsar village in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district has taken a bold step towards civility by declaring itself an abuse-free zone. The gram panchayat recently passed a resolution to curb the use of expletives, particularly those targeting women, as a measure to maintain social harmony.

According to Deputy Sarpanch Vinod Shinde, violators will face a Rs 500 fine or be required to do one hour of community cleaning. Posters and banners now adorn the village, showcasing it as 'Madhya Pradesh's first abuse-free village,' a testament to its commitment to this initiative.

Local youth like Ashwin Patil acknowledge that verbal abuse often turns minor issues into major disputes. Women in the village have strongly supported the move, with residents like Jayshree Chaudhary noting a decrease in abusive language, even among children.

(With inputs from agencies.)