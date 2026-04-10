Left Menu

Borsar: Madhya Pradesh's First Abuse-Free Village

Borsar village in Madhya Pradesh has declared itself an abuse-free zone. The gram panchayat imposed a Rs 500 fine or one-hour community cleaning for using expletives, especially those offensive to women. This initiative aims to promote harmony and has been well-received by the local community, especially women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Burhanpur | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:00 IST
Borsar: Madhya Pradesh's First Abuse-Free Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Borsar village in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district has taken a bold step towards civility by declaring itself an abuse-free zone. The gram panchayat recently passed a resolution to curb the use of expletives, particularly those targeting women, as a measure to maintain social harmony.

According to Deputy Sarpanch Vinod Shinde, violators will face a Rs 500 fine or be required to do one hour of community cleaning. Posters and banners now adorn the village, showcasing it as 'Madhya Pradesh's first abuse-free village,' a testament to its commitment to this initiative.

Local youth like Ashwin Patil acknowledge that verbal abuse often turns minor issues into major disputes. Women in the village have strongly supported the move, with residents like Jayshree Chaudhary noting a decrease in abusive language, even among children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeta Dumre Backs Women's Reservation Bill as a Milestone for Political Empowerment

Neeta Dumre Backs Women's Reservation Bill as a Milestone for Political Empo...

 India
2
Unified Command: Transforming India's Military Strategy

Unified Command: Transforming India's Military Strategy

 India
3
Tragic Martyrdom: BSF Constable's Sacrifice in Manipur

Tragic Martyrdom: BSF Constable's Sacrifice in Manipur

 India
4
Stalin's Rallying Cry: Defying Criticism and Championing DMK's Vision

Stalin's Rallying Cry: Defying Criticism and Championing DMK's Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026